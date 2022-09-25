site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Bilal Nichols: Good to go Sunday
Nichols (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the Titans.
After logging limited practice both Thursday and Friday, Nichols will take the field Sunday. The 26-year-old defensive tackle has recorded four solo tackles through his first two games of 2022.
