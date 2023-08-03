Facyson (leg) did not practice Wednesday, Mark Anderson of Yahoo.com reports.

Facyson had to be carted off the field Tuesday, and although he was unable to return for practice Wednesday, the injury is not believed to be serious. Head coach Josh McDaniels added, "I don't think it's going to be too long-term." Facyson spent last season with the Colts, after being a Raider for the 2021 campaign, compiling 28 tackles and six passes defended. He'll return to trying to earn a depth role in the Las Vegas secondary once he's fully recovered.