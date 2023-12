Facyson (shin) was designated to return from injured reserve and he was a limited participant at the Raiders' practice Wednesday.

Facyson has been out the entire season so far while nursing a shin injury and the team will now have a 21-day window to add him to the active roster or revert him to IR for the remainder of the year. The cornerback appeared in 16 contests with the Colts in 2023, recording 28 tackles and six pass deflections.