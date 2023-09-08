The Raiders placed Facyson (shin) on injured reserve Friday.
The veteran corner has been dealing with this shin injury for over a month, as he was carted off the field during training camp on Aug. 1. Facyson agreed to terms with Las Vegas this offseason after spending 2022 with Indianapolis. The 29-year-old will now be forced to miss at least the first four games of the coming season.
