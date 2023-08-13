Facyson (leg) is not in uniform for Sunday's contest with the 49ers, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Facyson is dealing with a leg injury he suffered Aug. 2, which will force him to miss the Raiders' first preseason game. The cornerback returned to Las Vegas this offseason after spending the 2022 campaign with the Colts and once healthy, he appears set to be a top reserve option behind Nate Hobbs and Marcus Peters.