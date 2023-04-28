The Raiders restructured Jones' (elbow) contract Friday, Field Yates of ESPN reports.
Jones inked a three-year, $51 million contract with Las Vegas last offseason, and prior to sustaining a season-ending elbow injury Week 16, he put together 38 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 15 games. Assuming he's back to 100 percent health, he'll again serve as one of the team's top pass rushers opposite Maxx Crosby in 2023.
