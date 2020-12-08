Carrier exclusively played special teams during Sunday's 31-28 win over the Jets.
The 30-year-old has one reception for 14 yards and has played only four offensive snaps all season, so it's not a surprise to see him limited to playing special teams Week 13. Carrier should continue in that role with Darren Waller, Jason Witten and Foster Moreau handling the workload at tight end.
