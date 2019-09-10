Raiders' DeShone Kizer: Healthy scratch Monday
Kizer (coach's decision) is inactive for Monday's game against the Broncos.
Kizer joined the Raiders on Sept. 1, but will have to wait at least another week to don the silver and black. With the Notre Dame product sitting Monday, Mike Glennon will be tasked with backing up Derek Carr.
More News
-
Raiders' DeShone Kizer: Set to don silver and black•
-
DeShone Kizer: Sent packing by Pack•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Mixed results to close preseason•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Ineffective in third preseason game•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Average in second exhibition game•
-
Packers' DeShone Kizer: Decent in preseason opener•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 1 Winners and Losers
Todd Gurley found himself somewhere in between a winner and a loser in Week 1, but Chris Towers...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 1 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 1.
-
Week 2 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Week 1 Believe It or Not
Heath Cummings takes a look at some surprising Week 1 results and tells you what you can believe...
-
Week 2 Early Waivers: Hill replacements
With plenty of big breakouts, you'll have options if you need to replace Tyreek Hill. But will...
-
2019 bold predictions, award picks
The Fantasy Football Today team puts together 21 bold predictions for the 2019 season, plus...