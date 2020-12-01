Booker rushed for six yards on five carries and caught one of four targets for a loss of a yard in Sunday's 43-6 loss to the Falcons.

Booker saw a season-high four targets and was dealt at least five carries for a fifth straight game Sunday, but he gained just five total yards from scrimmage as the Raiders' offense struggled as a whole. Starter Josh Jacobs exited with an ankle injury, but initial tests revealed only a minor sprain. Nonetheless, his participation levels in practice should be monitored throughout the week as Booker could handle a majority of the work out of the backfield in Week 13 against the Jets if Jacobs misses any time. Booker proved capable when dealt an uptick in volume back in Week 10 when he took 16 carries for 81 yards and two scores against the Broncos.