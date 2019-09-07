Nelson (ankle) is questionable for Monday's game against the Broncos, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

Nelson's status is all the more important following Saturday's news that Antonio Brown had been released. As a result, the speedy wideout could ultimately share the field plenty with Ryan Grant, Hunter Renfrow and Dwayne Harris should he prove healthy enough to play, something that will likely get decided closer to Monday's 10:20 PM ET kickoff.