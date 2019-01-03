Raiders' Jared Cook: Enjoys career-best season
Cook caught three of five targets for 28 yards during Sunday's 35-3 loss to the Chiefs.
Cook was unable to take advantage of what should have been a pass-friendly game flow for the Raiders after they fell behind by three scores early. The tight end posted three or less receptions in each of the team's last three games of the season after back-to-back seven-catch, 100-plus-yard efforts in Weeks 13 and 14. Nonetheless, Cook totaled career-best numbers in his age-31 campaign, nabbing 68 of 101 targets for 896 yards and six touchdowns in 16 games. He'll become an unrestricted free agent in 2019 but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Raiders make a concerted effort to re-sign one of quarterback Derek Carr's favorite weapons.
