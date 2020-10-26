Abram was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The 24-year-old was placed on the COVID-19 list Thursday due to his close contact with Trent Brown (illness), but he's returning to the active roster when first eligible. Abram should return to his starting role after being forced to miss the Week 7 loss to the Buccaneers.
