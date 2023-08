Abram was released by the Saints on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Abram signed with New Orleans this offseason after stints with the Raiders, Packers and Seahawks. The 2019 first-round pick has appeared in 43 games throughout his four-year career, racking up 267 tackles, 14 pass breakups and three interceptions. If the 26-year-old clears waivers, the Saints are expected to add him to their practice squad.