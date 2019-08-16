Raiders' Jonathan Cooper: Suits up Thursday
Cooper (biceps) played 38 offensive snaps during Thursday's 33-26 preseason win over the Cardinals.
Cooper appears fully recovered from the biceps issue that landed him on IR last season. The veteran guard could be thrust into the starting lineup to begin the regular season, with Richie Incognito facing a two-game suspension.
More News
-
Raiders' Jonathan Cooper: Heading to Oakland•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Cooper: Lands on IR•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Cooper: Suffers torn bicep•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Cooper: Out for remainder of Monday's game•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Cooper: Downgraded to out•
-
Redskins' Jonathan Cooper: Questionable to return Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Lose Landry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Gordon Reinstated: Still star potential?
Josh Gordon has been officially reinstated, giving the Patriots' offense the No. 1 option they...
-
News & notes: New No. 1 WR in Miami?
Catch up on the latest injuries, news, and notes from around the NFL as we go deeper into preseason...
-
TE Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at tight end with all of...
-
WR Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to build a winning WR corps with our position preview...
-
RB Cheat Sheet: Everything you need
Make sure you've got everything you need to make the right choice at running back with all...