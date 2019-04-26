Raiders' Karl Joseph: Stuck in deep safety group
Joseph is part of a safety group that now includes No. 27 overall draft pick Johnathan Abram, holdover Erik Harris and offseason signings Lamarcus Joyner and Curtis Riley, Matt Kawahara of The San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Joyner is the only one locked in for an every-down role, but the Raiders have hinted at using him as a slot cornerback rather than a safety in nickel packages. That plan might open things up a bit for Joseph, a disappointing 2016 first-round pick who finally appeared to make progress during the second half of 2018. The Raiders may have a trade in mind, but it's also possible they're just trying to stockpile depth on the back end. Joseph still has some upside for IDP purposes if he can lock down the starting job at strong safety.
