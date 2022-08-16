site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Karl Joseph: Out for season
RotoWire Staff
Joseph (ankle) has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2022 season, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Joseph was spotted with a walking boot and crutches after exiting Saturday's preseason game against Seattle. The 2016 first-round pick will likely be placed on season-ending IR in the near future.
