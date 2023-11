Joseph (ankle) had a workout with the 49ers on Monday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Joseph entered training camp with the Steelers in 2022, but he ultimately suffered an ankle injury that placed him on injured reserve and kept him out for the season. Now healthy, the 2016 first-round selection is working to earn another NFL opportunity and could find one with San Francisco, who recently lost Talanoa Hufanga to a torn ACL.