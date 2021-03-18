Drake is signing a two-year, $11 million contract with the Raiders, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal reportedly can go up to $14.5 million with incentives, though Drake could have a tough time putting up big numbers in a backfield that already has Josh Jacobs and Jalen Richard. This outcome is suboptimal for Drake's fantasy value, with Jacobs being a 2019 first-round pick who put up back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons to start his career. Jacobs did drop from 4.8 YPC in 2019 to 3.9 in 2020, but Drake (4.0 YPC) suffered a similar fate in Arizona, where Chase Edmonds now sits atop the depth chart at RB, at least for the time being.
