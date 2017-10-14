Play

Lee (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Lee exited Sunday's loss to the Ravens with the injury and was unable to practice this week. The 21-year-old was carted off the sideline Sunday so his status for this week was never overly optimistic, and there still is no clear timetable for his return.

