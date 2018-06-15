Raiders' Martavis Bryant: May be facing another league suspension

The Raiders fear Bryant may be the subject of NFL discipline and are awaiting final word on the situation, which they believe to involve the league's substance-abuse policy, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

It's a somewhat vague notion -- but not surprising, considering Bryant's tumultuous history, which included a disappointing 2017 campaign with the Steelers after missing the 2016 season for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. If Bryant, who missed Thursday's final minicamp workout, breaches those rules again (even if it's not necessarily a failed test), he could face a suspension of one year or longer. The raw talent he's flashed in brief stretches has not outweighed the issues his off-field behavior has carried. Those wanting to use a late-rounds pick on him for fantasy this upcoming season -- already a risky proposition, considering he's at best third on Oakland's pass-catching hierarchy -- will have to wait out yet another period of limbo.