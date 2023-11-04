The NFL reinstated Bryant from his indefinite suspension Saturday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Bryant has been suspended multiple times since entering the league as a fourth-round pick of the Steelers in 2014. The current ban was implemented in December 2018, meaning almost five years have passed since his last NFL action on Nov. 11, 2018. In the meantime, Bryant had stints with Toronto and Edmonton in the CFL but never suited up. He also played for Vegas in the XFL earlier this year, hauling in 14 passes for 154 yards and no touchdowns in eight contests. Pelissero noted that the 31-year-old Bryant has been training for a return and also drawn interest from some teams.