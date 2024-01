Bryant was cut from the Cowboys' practice squad Thursday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bryant joined the Dallas organization days after his indefinite suspension was lifted by the NFL on Nov. 7, but he never made it to the 53-man roster. His departure comes as the team added La'el Collins and Damien Wilson to the practice squad, which would put the Cowboys over six veterans on the practice squad, which goes above the limit allowed, and Bryant ended up as one of the odd men out.