Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Not ruled out for season
While Bryant (knee) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, offensive coordinator Greg Olson said he expects the wideout to play again this season, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Bryant hasn't resumed practicing since injuring the PCL in his left knee in a Nov. 11 loss to the Chargers, which will result in a third straight absence this weekend. Fortunately for the receiver, it appears his health setback may not be as significant as initially feared, though momentum for a return to action won't come until he's back on the practice field in some capacity. In the meantime, the Raiders will lean on Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman as their primary options in three-receiver formations.
More News
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Facing multi-game absence•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Expected to miss games•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Injures left PCL, MRI set for Monday•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Suffers knee injury•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Logs three touches in Week 9 loss•
-
Raiders' Martavis Bryant: Barely plays in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 13 things to know
It's the most important week of the season. Playoff spots are on the line. Here's what you...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you've locked in the right plays with Dave Richard's game-by-game preview of Week...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 13 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Seahawks have figured out their running game, and Chris Carson is thriving as the lead...