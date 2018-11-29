While Bryant (knee) won't be available for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, offensive coordinator Greg Olson said he expects the wideout to play again this season, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Bryant hasn't resumed practicing since injuring the PCL in his left knee in a Nov. 11 loss to the Chargers, which will result in a third straight absence this weekend. Fortunately for the receiver, it appears his health setback may not be as significant as initially feared, though momentum for a return to action won't come until he's back on the practice field in some capacity. In the meantime, the Raiders will lean on Jordy Nelson, Seth Roberts and Marcell Ateman as their primary options in three-receiver formations.