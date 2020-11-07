Hurst (ankle) will not play in Sunday's game against the Chargers, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Hurst was unable to practice all week, so no surprise here. He injured his ankle in last week's victory over the Browns and will now set his sights on a potential Week 11 return.
More News
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Battling ankle sprain•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Banged up against Browns•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Back at practice Monday•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Lands on COVID-19 list•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Finishes 2019 with 3.5 sacks•
-
Raiders' Maurice Hurst: Collects two sacks in London•