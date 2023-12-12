Hurst (pectoral) was placed on injured reserve, Tuesday.

Hurst suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Jaguars, and his move to IR will guarantee he'll miss at least the next four weeks. However, according to Hurst's own tweet, his season is over, signaling that the injury is significant enough that he won't return no matter the length of a playoff run the Browns potentially put together. Hurst's absence moving forward will likely lead to extra opportunities for Siaki Ika and Shelby Harris on the interior of the Browns' defensive line.