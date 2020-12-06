Peterman (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets.
Peterman had been handling the backup duties behind Derek Carr since Week 8, but Marcus Mariota will assume the position Week 13. Peterman saw work in last week's blowout loss to Atlanta, completing three of five passes for 25 yards. It's unclear if Peterman was relegated to the No. 3 job for good or just for Week 13.
