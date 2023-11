Young registered 10 tackles (eight solo), including two sacks, and a forced fumble in Sunday's 20-3 loss to the Packers.

The 10 tackles mark a career-high for Young and he leads all rookies in the NFL with five sacks on the year. He's had an immediate impact for the Rams' defense in the pass rush alongside Aaron Donald and Michael Hoecht. Young and the Rams will look to rebound from their three-game losing skid after the bye against the Seahawks in Week 11.