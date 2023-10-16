Young recorded six tackles (three solo), including a sack and an additional quarterback hit, and a forced fumble during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals.

The rookie linebacker iced the game for the Rams in the fourth quarter, getting in the backfield and sacking Joshua Dobbs just before he released a pass, resulting in a forced fumble that was recovered by safety Quentin Lake. Young has another tantalizing matchup in Week 7 against an anemic Steelers offense that has seen Kenny Pickett absorb 14 sacks through five games this season.