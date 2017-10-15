Carrier exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is being evaluated for a concussion, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.

If Carrier exhibits concussion-like symptoms he won't return Sunday and will enter the league's concussion protocol. Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett remain the only other tight ends available should Carrier be unable to return, but his absence would mostly be felt in three tight end sets.