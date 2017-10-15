Rams' Derek Carrier: Sustains possible concussion
Carrier exited Sunday's game against the Jaguars and is being evaluated for a concussion, Myles Simmons of the Rams' official site reports.
If Carrier exhibits concussion-like symptoms he won't return Sunday and will enter the league's concussion protocol. Tyler Higbee and Gerald Everett remain the only other tight ends available should Carrier be unable to return, but his absence would mostly be felt in three tight end sets.
More News
-
Rodgers goes down with shoulder injury
Aaron Rodgers' injury could cost him at least six weeks of playing time -- and maybe more....
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
Ty Montgomery's absence looks like it should be limited to just one game, and there's plenty...
-
Elliott suspension again on hold
Despite the NFL’s statement this week that Ezekiel Elliott‘s six-game suspension has begun,...
-
Top DFS plays for Week 6
Heath Cummings says it's fine if you want to use Deshaun Watson at his high ownership and offers...
-
Fantasy football Week 6: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.
-
Jamey's Week 6 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down several sleeper options for Week 6, including Theo Riddick, Shane...