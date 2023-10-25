Long (hamstring) was designated to return from injured reserve and logged a full practice with the Rams on Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Long was placed on IR prior to the season with a hamstring injury, but he will now have 21 days to practice with the team and be activated. If he fails to return to the active roster prior to the end of the three-week window, he'll revert to IR for the rest of the 2023 campaign. The tight end was part of the Rams' trade with the Miami in September in which they shipped off cornerback Jalen Ramsey and he appeared in nine games with the Dolphins in 2022, failing to record a catch over 90 offensive snaps.