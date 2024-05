Long (knee) has been an active participant at the Rams' OTA sessions, Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire reports.

Long finished the 2023 campaign on injured reserve following MCL surgery, but he now looks to be fully healthy heading into the 2024. The tight end appeared in four games last season, failing to garner a target while playing 54 offensive snaps and he projects to be a depth option behind Tyler Higbee (knee), Colby Parkinson and Davis Allen this year.