The Rams may give Wolford a shot to compete with Jared Goff for the starting quarterback role in 2021, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 25-year-old Wolford saw his first NFL action in Week 17, leading the Rams to an 18-7 victory over the Cardinals to earn a playoff spot. He got another start in place of Goff (thumb) in the wild-card round, but then left the game early after a big hit from a defender injured his neck. While his brief stint under center was less than spectacular, Wolford seems to have made a strong impression on the Rams, potentially setting up a job battle in 2021 training camp.