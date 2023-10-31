The Buccaneers signed Wolford to their 53-man roster Tuesday, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reports.

Russini initially reported Monday that the Rams signed Wolford off the Bucs' practice squad in response to Matthew Stafford dealing with a thumb injury, but the former will ultimately stay in Tampa Bay. The Rams and Vikings -- who lost Kirk Cousins to a season-ending Achilles injury Sunday -- were reported to be interested in Wolford but the Bucs ultimately decided to promote Wolford to the 53-man roster and will continue to operate as the third quarterback behind Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask.