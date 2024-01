Wolford (Coach's Decision) is inactive for Monday's wild card game against the Eagles but is available as the emergency third quarterback, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

The fourth-year pro will only be allowed to enter the game if Tampa Bay's first two quarterbacks, Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask, have to exit due to injury or ejection. Wolford has yet to appear in a game this season. The quarterback has seven career appearances and one touchdown pass.