The Rams are anticipated to release Floyd unless Los Angeles is able to trade him, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Floyd is expected to relocate elsewhere following his three-year stint in Los Angeles. The 30-year-old has tallied at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons, and he served as an integral part of the Rams' defense during their 2021 Super Bowl run. Floyd has also proven to be an extremelly durable and reliable pass rusher over the years, as he's only missed one game across the previous five campaigns.