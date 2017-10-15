Play

Barron (knee) is listed as active Sunday in Jacksonville, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Barron managed just one limited practice Friday, but it was enough to give the 49ers confidence in his knee. With 40 tackles (36 solo) and one interception over the last four games, he ranks among the NFL's top linebackers for IDP purposes.

