Kiser racked up 77 tackles (44 solo), three defensed passes and one forced fumble through nine regular-season games in 2020.

Kiser emerged as a defensive starter and solid IDP fantasy asset before suffering a knee injury in Week 11, the severity of which knocked him out of the rest of the regular season. He returned for both of Los Angeles' playoff games, however, and appears fully healthy to enter the offseason. Kiser managed 12-plus tackles in three of nine appearances in 2020, and he looks primed to reprise a starting role next season, so expect him to be firmly on the IDP radar as a breakout candidate.