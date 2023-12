Head coach Sean McVay noted Monday that Havenstein is considered day-to-day with a groin strain, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Havenstein left Sunday's 37-31 overtime loss to the Ravens in the first half with what was reported as a hip injury. Joe Noteboom filled in at right tackle in Havenstein's absence and the former could find himself starting in Week 15 against the Commanders if the latter isn't able to progress in practice.