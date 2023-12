Havenstein (groin) was a full participant in the Rams' walkthrough Tuesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Havenstein appears to be on pace to play Thursday versus the Saints after missing last week's win over the Commanders with a groin injury. If the 31-year-old ends up being unable to play however, the Rams could be thin at tackle as top backup Joe Noteboom (foot) is also dealing with an injury.