Ebukam racked up a season-high eight tackles (three solo) and 1.5 sacks in Monday's 45-6 loss to the Ravens.

The Rams failed to contain Lamar Jackson and the rest of the Ravens' offense, but Ebukam managed to collect his first 1.5 sacks of the season. He logged 44 defensive snaps as well, more than doubling his involvement from the Rams' previous tilt against the Bears.