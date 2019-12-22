Play

Rapp recorded five tackles (four solo) in Saturday's 34-31 loss to the 49ers.

Rapp now needs just six tackles to reach 100 in his rookie season. He'll have one final opportunity Week 17 against the Cardinals.

More News

