Ragas rushed 11 times for 52 yards and caught his lone target for one yard in Saturday's 16-7 loss to the Bengals. He also lost a fumble.

It was by far the most efficient night for a Rams' running back this preseason, as no back had eclipsed 25 rushing yards in the first two preseason games before Ragas hit the field tonight. Ragas didn't break out for any lengthy gains, topping out with a nine-yard rush, but gained consistent yardage and easily outpaced Jake Funk's 32 yards on 12 rushes. Ragas did cough up the ball late in the third quarter, but Funk had a fumble of his own in the second. With the top three backs on the roster seemingly locked in with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson and Kyren Williams, Ragas and Funk are battling for the No. 4 role in the backfield, which can have value with the oft-injured backs in front of them, and Ragas outperformed Funk in their final showcase before the season opener, which may be enough to leap Funk on the depth chart.