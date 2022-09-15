site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Trey Ragas: Goes on injured list
Ragas (undisclosed) was placed on the Rams' practice squad injured list Thursday.
Ragas will now be forced to miss at least the next four weeks. Once healthy, he'll return to trying to work his way to an active roster spot.
