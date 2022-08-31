Ragas cleared waivers and reverted to the Rams practice squad Wednesday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
The 25-year-old back wasn't able to make enough of an impression on his coaches to earn a spot on Los Angeles' initial 53-man roster, but he'll at least be able to stick with the organization this year. The NFL sophomore managed an impressive six yards per carry over four years at Louisiana and has a good build for an NFL running back. Nevertheless, it would probably take an injury to one of the halfbacks that did make the Rams' roster for Ragas to see game action in 2022.