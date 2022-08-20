Ragas rushed six times for 14 yards and touchdown in Friday's 24-20 preseason loss against the Texans.

For the second straight preseason game, the Rams found little success running the ball, and Ragas was the only back to find pay dirt, punching in a seven-yard score with 5:11 to play to give the Rams a temporary lead. None of the other backs bunched together behind starters Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson and rookie Kyren Williams did much with their limited rushing attempts (a combined 8-24-0 line), which keeps the depth running back pool for the Rams murky with just one preseason game left to go.