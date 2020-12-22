Reeder collected 11 total tackles and one pass deflection during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Jets.
An injury to Micah Kiser (knee) continues to open up opportunities to Reeder, as the Delaware standout has started each of the past four weeks after registering just one start over his first 10 appearances of 2020. When given a substantial role Reeder has produced, reaching double-digit tackles in four of his five starting opportunities while collecting three sacks in a breakout Week 5 effort against Washington.