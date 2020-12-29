Jefferson played 14 offensive snaps and failed to catch his only target during Sunday's 20-9 loss to Seattle.

The rookie's lone target was thrown behind him, as Jefferson's debut season continues to underwhelm. He should receive more opportunities in 2021 with No. 3 wide receiver Josh Reynolds currently in the final season of his rookie deal and a candidate to move on in the offseason. Week 17 doesn't look promising for Jefferson, either. Quarterback Jared Goff (thumb) underwent surgery Monday, and backup QB John Walford hasn't played a competitive game since the 2019 preseason.