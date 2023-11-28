Jefferson caught one of two passes for 13 yards during Sunday's 24-15 win over the Saints.

Jefferson was one of six Falcons to catch a pass, but only Drake London (seven) and Bijan Robinson (six) saw more than two targets as Desmond Ridder attempted just 21 passes. In six games with Atlanta, Jefferson has caught six of 16 targets for 56 yards. He's carved out a depth role with his new squad, but given the Falcons' passing struggles, Jefferson doesn't need to be rostered in standard leagues.