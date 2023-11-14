Jefferson failed to secure his only target during Sunday's 25-23 loss to Arizona.
Jefferson played 26 offensive snaps, the third most behind Drake London (55) and KhaDarel Hodge (28). However, Atlanta's passing attack was abysmal, as Taylor Heinicke (hamstring) and Desmond Ridder combined to throw for less than 100 yards during the loss.
