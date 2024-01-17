Jefferson caught 12 of 28 passes for 101 yards across 12 appearances for the Falcons in 2023. He caught eight of 15 targets for 108 yards in five appearances with the Rams.

After Puka Nacua took the league by storm and Cooper Kupp returned to full strength, the Rams shipped Jefferson to the wideout-needy Falcons in mid-October. Poor quarterback play, coupled with competition from KhaDarel Hodge, Scott Miller and Mack Hollins, caused Jefferson to post less production in more time with Atlanta than he did with Los Angeles. Jefferson is an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and given his lack of production, it'd be surprising if the Falcons had an interest in retaining him. Arthur Smith was fired immediately after the Week 18 blowout loss to New Orleans, and his replacement has yet to be hired, so Jefferson's future isn't the only question mark for Atlanta this offseason.